Khune and I are like brothers - Daniel Akpeyi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has advised agitators that their attempts to create a rivalry between himself and Itumeleng Khune are not working.

Almost this entire season, the raging debate has been about who should be number one at Naturena between Akpeyi and Khune.

Last week ahead of the Soweto derby, the talk had been about who should start against Orlando Pirates. In the end, the Nigerian got the nod and delivered a virtuoso performance to help his team win 1-0.

"In our goalkeeping department, we are all very close. It's just unfortunate that people want to put me up against Khune. We are pushing each other and we are brothers," Akpeyi told Sowetan.

"We just told ourselves that we are family and should stand together at all times. We will not allow anything to divide us. That is why at the end we all celebrated together.