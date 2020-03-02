Kaizer Chiefs coach lays the law going forward

Now that they have already outwitted fellow title chasers Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp has underlined the importance of achieving the same feat against relegation candidates.

Chiefs completed a league double over their long-standing Soweto Nemesis, Orlando Pirates, dispatching them 1-0 at FNB Stadium at the weekend thanks to Lebogang Manyama's first-half strike.

Amakhosi, who beat Bucs

3-2 in the first round of the season last November, are now seven points clear at the summit of the table on 48 points, with just nine games to spare.

Sundowns, whom Chiefs also beat 2-0 last October in the first half of the campaign, are second on the log, having one game in hand. The two sides meet again on April 15.

Speaking after their success over Pirates, Middendorp, in a jocular mood, emphasised the magnitude of the games against relegation-threatened teams like Baroka, Polokwane City and their next opponent, AmaZulu. Chiefs host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm.

"I believe it's very crucial how you handle these matches against the teams who are not in the chasing pack," he said.