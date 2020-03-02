Kaizer Chiefs coach lays the law going forward
Now that they have already outwitted fellow title chasers Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp has underlined the importance of achieving the same feat against relegation candidates.
Chiefs completed a league double over their long-standing Soweto Nemesis, Orlando Pirates, dispatching them 1-0 at FNB Stadium at the weekend thanks to Lebogang Manyama's first-half strike.
Amakhosi, who beat Bucs
3-2 in the first round of the season last November, are now seven points clear at the summit of the table on 48 points, with just nine games to spare.
Sundowns, whom Chiefs also beat 2-0 last October in the first half of the campaign, are second on the log, having one game in hand. The two sides meet again on April 15.
Speaking after their success over Pirates, Middendorp, in a jocular mood, emphasised the magnitude of the games against relegation-threatened teams like Baroka, Polokwane City and their next opponent, AmaZulu. Chiefs host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm.
"I believe it's very crucial how you handle these matches against the teams who are not in the chasing pack," he said.
"We still have to play them and they're fighting for their lives in terms of staying in the league. So it makes it more difficult for us. We have to have the same attitude when we play these teams fighting to avoid relegation."
Middendorp's XI against Pirates raised eyebrows as it had no natural left-back. Right-back Reeve Frosler operated as a false left-back, while his usual natural position was taken by Kgotso Moleko.
The German explained why he played Frosler at right-back, revealing it was Moleko's defensive prowess that prompted him to tweak things a bit in his rearguard.
"If you watch Pirates games, you see 80% of their favourite movement is coming through the inverted positioning.... [Gabadinho] Mhango from the side, dribbling into it.
"It was very important to have a player with heart [at right-back], a player who's robust on 100% defensive level and Kgotso did. Now I have a problem, an outstanding player like Frosler, I can't leave him out. He contributes not only in defence but in the forward movement as well."
