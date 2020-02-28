Soweto derby to dish up contrasting styles

Ahead of his first Soweto derby, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer appeared nervous compared to his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp, who had a calm demeanour at the promotional press conference in Johannesburg yesterday.

Zinnbauer, who will be in charge of his first derby when Pirates face rivals Chiefs

at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), insisted that their eyes are not firmly set on the title.

It was a repeat of last season around this time when Pirates were competing for the league title with Mamelodi Sundowns, when the club repeatedly claimed they were not focusing on winning it.

The reality is, the Buccaneers are still in with a chance of winning the title despite Zinnbauer suggesting otherwise. A victory tomorrow against Chiefs will see them reduce the gap to three points with eight matches remaining.

But the German mentor continued to downplay his chances, only saying he is building a team for next season.