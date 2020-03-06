Kaizer Chiefs trio may start against Amazulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has indicated he could reinstate Khama Billiat, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Lazarous Kambole to the starting XI when they face AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

In their last match, a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates, Billiat came off the bench midway through the second half, while Ntiya-Ntiya was an unused sub. Kambole wasn't even in the match day squad.

Speaking at the media open-day at their headquarters in Naturena yesterday, a relaxed Middendorp gave a big hint he may start Billiat, Ntiya-Ntiya and Kambole tomorrow, saying the trio have been giving their all at training.

"We have competition inside [the team]. Kambole this week [has been] excellent. I don't know if he needs to be on the field to get a national team call-up, he's definitely a candidate [to play against AmaZulu]. just to give you a little bit of the inside info," said Middendorp.

"I think Khama is not happy coming as a sub [against Pirates], good I can see it on the field here at training that he's moving. Ntiya-Ntiya. and other players are really going all out to make themselves available; this is something what we'll honour in terms of our selection."

Middendorp feels facing AmaZulu in the wake of suspending their coach Jozef Vukusic can be tricky.