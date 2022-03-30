How come Operation Dudula avoids wealthy areas like Sandton?

Though they claim to be wanting to rid the country of drugs and human trafficking, which they claim foreign nationals are responsible for, they don’t seem to have the appetite to attend to the issues in Sandton. Curiously, they are brazen when operating just across the freeway in Alexandra. Why, when there have been reports of foreign nationals committing crimes and dealing with drugs in Sandton, do outfits like Operation Dudula not go there?

The answer is simple: Operation Dudula and xenophobes in general target poor working-class foreign nationals who are extremely vulnerable. They target those who are employed in precarious jobs, who live in informal settlements or rent shacks in the backyards of township houses.

They target owners of small spaza stores, some of them so poor that they literally sleep on the floors of their spaza shops. These disenfranchised men and women who are trying to make a living under the most difficult of circumstances are the people whom Operation Dudula wants expelled from SA.

Operation Dudula doesn’t see rich foreign nationals, even the undocumented and criminal ones, as the problem. They are shielded by the privilege that living in Sandton affords them. Merely by being residents of one of the richest areas in SA, the undocumented and criminal foreign nationals are spared the indignity and dehumanisation that is suffered by poor working-class immigrants.

This illustrates that Operation Dudula and xenophobia in general is not only about hatred for foreign nationals but rather, hatred for a particular social and economic class of foreigners. The undocumented Somali who is running a spaza is deemed more dangerous than an undocumented Turkish or German who sells cocaine to a middle-class clientele at exclusive nightclubs.