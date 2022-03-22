MPs slam Operation Dudula: 'Immigrants have rights too'

“And I am glad that the Honourable president of the country confirmed that yesterday in the speech.”

Singh said home affairs must take the blame.

“Government and the department of home affairs have failed us. Their inability to manage our borders as well as keep track of and deal with those who make their way into SA illegally has only served to intensify the anti-foreigner sentiments around issues such as jobs and healthcare.”

Meshoe agreed.

“The ACDP is deeply concerned and ashamed at what has been done to foreign national in our country, many times by criminals. Besides unlawful attacks on foreign nationals that we strongly condemn, we believe that it is totally unacceptable for local young men and women to take the law into their own hands and try to do what government officials and inspectors should be doing,” said Meshoe.

“It is not right for unemployed citizens to go around from one shop to the other demanding work and resident's permits from people who are doing business.”