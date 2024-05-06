Holomisa for Eastern Cape premier. What a refreshing thought! What a brilliant idea it would be for the long-suffering people of the Eastern Cape to be blessed with a leader of Bantu Holomisa's calibre as their premier, after years of surviving under the most corrupt leadership ever.
READER LETTER | Holomisa will be good for Eastern Cape as premier
Image: Tebogo Letsie
Holomisa for Eastern Cape premier. What a refreshing thought! What a brilliant idea it would be for the long-suffering people of the Eastern Cape to be blessed with a leader of Bantu Holomisa's calibre as their premier, after years of surviving under the most corrupt leadership ever.
Nothing more than looting government coffers, leaving children hungry and without transport to schools despite the passing of budgets.
Public health is also in tatters in Eastern Cape, thanks to rampant corruption which has touched every aspect of government of that province, subjecting its people to ever-increasing levels of poverty and hopelessness.
If the upcoming elections can bring about changes that this country has long been crying for, such as the envisaged changes in the election of responsible ethical leaders, then the sooner we go to the polls the better. We can't wait to taste true democracy.
Lastly, Eastern Cape is a very poor province, and its people are resisting every effort to explore any possibility of mineral, gas and oil industries to protect their natural environment. The natural beauty of the Eastern Cape is important, but so it's economic development.
Strange the people there are too happy to go to other provinces for mining and other economic opportunities. What kind of reasoning is that?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
