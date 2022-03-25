Letters

Malema, Dlamini cut from the same cloth

By READER LETTER - 25 March 2022 - 11:04
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

What's the difference between the EFF leader Julius Sello Malema and Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini? There is no difference.

When you look at Malema and Dlamini, they are cut from the same cloth. They are both rude, arrogant and egotistical. They also lack respect and use the same language. In addition, they are also power mongers, but charming and charismatic.

That said, the nation did not know of the character Dlamini until recently. His claim to fame is his campaign against foreign nationals who are trading in the streets and on pavements of Soweto and Johannesburg.

Early this year, Dlamini formed a civic organisation called Operation Dudula in Soweto (the truth is it's a vigilante group, not a civic organisation). It has since spread to other areas such as Alexandra, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town. And it's growing in leaps and bounds.

This young man is enjoying media attention. He is also attracting many followers, especially in Soweto, where he is treated like a demigod.

It seems the rising popularity of Dlamini does not sit well with Malema. The Operation Dudula leader is tapping into the market that the EFF leader is targeting, the youth, disturbing his recruitment drive.

It is clear from the above that Operation Dudula poses a threat to the EFF, especially in Soweto. The war between the two organisations has only begun. It remains unclear who will be the winner at the end.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

