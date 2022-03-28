Lux takes swipe at EFF as he is released on bail

The group never found drugs and the raid has since been condemned by the EFF which helped its member open the case last week.

There was a heavy police presence in and around the barricaded court ahead of Dlamini's appearance as Operation Dudula and Patriotic Alliance supporters staged a picket outside the court in his support.

Inside the court, a visibly jubilant Dlamini emerged from the holding cells to the dock, and greeted his supporters who sat in the court gallery together with a large media contingent.

Magistrate Ruby Matthys said Dlamini would appear before the same court on May 27, pending further investigations, which included the securing of further witnesses.

Matthys instructed Dlamini not to make contact with Ramerafe, to surrender his passport to the police and report to the investigating officer should he intend to leave Gauteng.

Dlamini’s lawyer Dumisani Mabunda called for minimum restrictions on Dlamini as he said the state's case against him was weak.

Mabunda said the police had to be instructed to ensure that fingerprints at Ramerafe’s house were taken and processed as part of the investigation before the case resumed in May.