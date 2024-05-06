READER LETTER | MKP resembles character of Zuma

In the past, the ANC boasted charismatic, intelligent and visionary leaders. The movement had world-class leaders who were influential and respected by the masses and the global community.
Two ANC leaders, Albert Luthuli and Nelson Mandela, went on to receive the Nobel peace prize for their inspirational leadership.
However, the bar was set low when Jacob Zuma became president of the former liberation movement. Zuma used his position as president of the country for his own benefit. Not only that, but he also courted controversy and landed himself in jail, though for a brief period.
In December last year, the MK Party was introduced to the public. On that day, Zuma told the nation that he is going to vote for MK Party in the forthcoming elections while at the same time he remained a member of the ANC.
Interestingly, the new party has taken the shape and character of Zuma. Since its formation, it has attracted controversy. From using the name linked to the ANC to a claim by a former member that MK Party used fraudulent methods to acquire the number of signatures required for it to qualify to run for elections. The latest controversy is the power squabble creating opposing camps, between Zuma backers and followers of Jabulani Khumalo, the founder leader who the party has since sacked.
The MK expelled Khumalo and four others on the claims that they were moles of the ANC and no prize for guessing who was behind the move. Khumalo has since denied on TV that he has been axed and said that is still a member and leader of MK. Who should we believe?
The question that lingers on many people’s minds is who is funding the MK Party? It is very expensive to run a political party and MK is not holding back with its campaign expenditure and recruitment drive around the country.
Zuma’s party has no constitution and policies. The shenanigans going on there reflect his character but for how long? Only time will tell.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | MKP resembles character of Zuma
Image: Darren Stewart
