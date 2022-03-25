IN PICS | Weekend behind bars for Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini's bail application will be heard on Monday, meaning he will remain in custody over the weekend.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon by police acting on a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday. The group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were allegedly being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

Dlamini, who faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary, was not seen at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday when his case was called.