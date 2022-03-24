EFF threatens to end Dudula raids

Party wants the group's frontman charged

The EFF has threatened that it would take it upon itself to end Operation Dudula raids and its activities across Gauteng.



The party had on Wednesday accompanied its activist Victor Ramerafe to Dobsonville police station in Soweto to open a case of assault, intimidation and housebreaking against the group’s frontman Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini...