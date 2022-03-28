Crowds flock to court for 'Lux' Dlamini's appearance

Operation Dudula and Patriotic Alliance supporters staged a picket outside court as they called for Dlamini's release.

Fencing and barricade tape was used by the police to ring-fence the court’s perimeters as more crowds made their way to the court precinct in support of Dlamini.

Operation Dudula has been accused of vigilantism over its campaign against illegal immigrants and those it accused of dealing in drugs in townships.

The group has, however, insisted that it was not engaging in illegal activities and was escorted by SA Police Service and Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) members during its activities.

A large media contingent camped outside the courtroom where Dlamini was set to appear.

Before his arrest, Dlamini denied allegations that he had assaulted Ramerafe or that the group had broken into his house in his absence and searched for the alleged drugs.

Ramerafe accused the group of breaking down window burglar bars and vandalising his furniture during the alleged raid, which Dlamini also denied.

He told Sowetan he had a full video of the raid and that he would release it to vindicate himself and other Operation Dudula members when the time was right.