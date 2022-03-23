South Africa

'We vote for them and they open a case against us?'

23 March 2022 - 13:12
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns allegedly to root out illegal immigrants.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tensions are high outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday amid a standoff between members of the EFF and Operation Dudula, which raided the house of one of its members after accusing him of drug dealing.

The EFF is accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against the group's front man Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini.

Police have been heavily deployed with two police nyalas and a water cannon truck stationed on Elias Motsoaledi Road, which was closed off for the most part of the morning into midday due to the two pickets by the groups.

Carrying spears, sticks and golf clubs and donning their red regalia, EFF members assembled at the entrance of the station chanting, while Operation Dudula supporters also assembled 30 metres away  and sang anti-immigrant chants.

Operation Dudula and other Dudula groupings have recently been thrust into the spotlight over their campaign, which is mainly aimed at evicting illegal immigrants and removing them from informal trading spaces.

The EFF  blasted the raids by Operation Dudula as the party accused the group's activities of constituting vigilantism and criminality targeting vulnerable people.

The party vowed to back Ramerafe's legal fight to ensure that he received justice for the alleged abuse.

Operation Dudula member Cheese Kalakala accused the EFF of opening a case against the community by supporting the criminal charges opened against Dlamini.

"We vote for them and they open a case against us? It is my first time in SA to see a political party opening a case against the community," Kalakala said.

He said the group had received a tipoff from drug users who lived on the streets that drugs were sold at Ramerafe's home before they raided it.

Dlamini has denied allegations that he  assaulted and intimidated Ramerafe or that the group had broken into his house, stolen items and vandalised it.

