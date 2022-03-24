News

BREAKING: Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested

By TIMESLIVE - 24 March 2022 - 20:47
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has been arrested.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TimesLIVE reliably learnt that Dlamini was arrested on Thursday afternoon. While police were yet to confirm his arrest, a source said Dlamini’s detention emanated from charges laid against him at the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday.

The case against Dlamini and Operation Dudula members had been opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday.

The group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

No drugs were found during the raid but Ramerafe  said his property was damaged.

The EFF had backed Ramerafe in laying  assault and theft charges against Dlamini.

Operation Dudula and other Dudula groupings have in recent weeks been in the spotlight over their campaigns which are mainly aimed at evicting illegal immigrants and removing them from informal trading spaces.

Dudula ‘victim’ takes on ‘Lux’ after vigilante raid

A Soweto resident has vowed to drag Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini to court after his house was ransacked after accusations that he ...
News
2 days ago

EFF threatens to end Dudula raids

The EFF has threatened that it would take it upon itself to end Operation Dudula raids and its activities across Gauteng.
News
13 hours ago

