Dlamini is the leader we need

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini is such a brave, strong and intelligent young man, who is willing to die for the children of this country. It is a pity the corrupt police arrested him on Thursday night after the EFF opened a case against him.

When last did we hear a leader speaking like Dlamini did at Johannesburg Central police station?

He actually said, "We are the last generation to stand up and confront this [illegal immigration] because the young ones are PlayStation and hubbly generation. If we fail to stop this, we are finished."

That statement really touched me. Is Julius Malema a South African? I doubt it. His father is a Zimbabwean, so there is no way he can put South Africans first. Malema is always using words to achieve his political goal, which is nothing less than absolute power. At times he has been painted by his critics and some of his admirers as a communist, a socialist, a fascist, or even an anarchist. He is none of these things.

As the youth of SA, we support Nhlanhla Lux and Operation Dudula with all our lives, not a sellout like Malema, who only thinks of himself.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo