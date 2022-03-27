South Africa

WATCH | Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg

27 March 2022 - 08:55
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in protest against xenophobia and Operation Dudula on Saturday.

Anti-xenophobia marchers delivered a memorandum- condemning Dudula, xenophobia and slack police response to the movement's operations-at both the Hillbrow police station and Johannesburg Central police station. 

Concurrently, supporters of the Operation Dudula were protesting outside the Johannesburg Central police station, where leader, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is being detained. 

A large police presence monitored both groups, keeping calm amidst the tense atmosphere. 

Dlamini will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday for his bail application. 

