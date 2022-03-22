Dudula ‘victim’ takes on ‘Lux’ after vigilante raid

Soweto resident denies selling drugs

A Soweto resident has vowed to drag Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini to court after his house was ransacked after accusations that he was running a drug den.



Victor Ramerafe has opened a case of burglary, vandalism and theft against the group of people belonging from the Dudula movement after they allegedly broke into his property in search for drugs on Sunday...