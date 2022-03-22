South Africa

Dudula ‘victim’ takes on ‘Lux’ after vigilante raid

Soweto resident denies selling drugs

By Siviwe Feketha and Isaac Mahlangu - 22 March 2022 - 07:14

A Soweto resident has vowed to drag Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini to court after his house was ransacked after accusations that he was running a drug den. 

Victor Ramerafe has opened a case of burglary, vandalism and theft against the group of people belonging from the Dudula movement after they allegedly broke into his property in search for drugs on Sunday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia