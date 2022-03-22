Dudula ‘victim’ takes on ‘Lux’ after vigilante raid
Soweto resident denies selling drugs
A Soweto resident has vowed to drag Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini to court after his house was ransacked after accusations that he was running a drug den.
Victor Ramerafe has opened a case of burglary, vandalism and theft against the group of people belonging from the Dudula movement after they allegedly broke into his property in search for drugs on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.