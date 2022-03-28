WATCH | Operation Dudula leader ‘Lux’ claims he is living under a death threat
High discipline, high morale. These were the first words Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini said to hundreds of supporters who gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.
He next asked for a moment of silence to honour respected Soweto GP Dr George Koboka, who was murdered at the weekend.
Then he went on to make the startling claim that a “hit” has been ordered on his life.
“A number on my life is already out there. They have said Lux will not be out for two weeks because he will be shot,” he told the crowd.
He was not scared of death, said Dlamini.
“I will be the happiest man dead. I will be happy in spirit because I would have died for the black nation,” he told the crowd.
Thank you to the young people who showed maximum discipline and high morale because where we come from, we are not afraid of war, but you all resisted itOperation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini
Dlamini, who refers to himself as Nhlanhla Lux on social media, was granted R1,500 bail in court on Monday morning. He had been held at the Johannesburg central police station since his arrest on Thursday on charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.
The charge sheet listed his name as Ntlantla Mohlauli.
He thanked his supporters for coming to court, especially the elderly.
“I also want to thank the young people who showed maximum discipline and high morale because where we come from, we are not afraid of war, but you all resisted it,” he said.
Dlamini said his detractors had “done things with the thought they are oppressing” but said they brought him closer to his ancestors during his incarceration.
“Jail is a small thing. They had put me in Steve Biko's cell and I had a chance to speak to ancestors like him. I meditated with ancestors and they said to me, 'These are your brothers. Take care of them. You don't have to kill people when they are dying.'”
The Operation Dudula leader said he is not intelligent or smart, but what differentiates him from other people is that he takes action rather than speaking.
“Go to your own spaces and be leaders. Start in your backyards,” he told the crowd.
