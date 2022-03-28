WATCH | Operation Dudula leader ‘Lux’ claims he is living under a death threat

High discipline, high morale. These were the first words Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini said to hundreds of supporters who gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.

He next asked for a moment of silence to honour respected Soweto GP Dr George Koboka, who was murdered at the weekend.

Then he went on to make the startling claim that a “hit” has been ordered on his life.

“A number on my life is already out there. They have said Lux will not be out for two weeks because he will be shot,” he told the crowd.

He was not scared of death, said Dlamini.

“I will be the happiest man dead. I will be happy in spirit because I would have died for the black nation,” he told the crowd.