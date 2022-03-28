EFF's Marshall Dlamini says FMF activist should be treated as party's enemy for supporting Nhlanhla 'Lux'

Attempts by TimesLIVE to reach Khanyile for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any updates will be included once received.

Speaking outside the police station, Khanyile questioned why the Operation Dudula leader was being held.

“There is nothing which Nhlanhla Lux has done that many politicians have not done. Which politician have you ever seen who was accused and denied bail? I am here to say whatever community members are doing they must continue to do. I am saying this in confidence and before the police because this is our country.”