EFF's Marshall Dlamini says FMF activist should be treated as party's enemy for supporting Nhlanhla 'Lux'
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini says #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's alliance with the EFF's “enemies” means he too is an the enemy of the party.
Khanyile joined supporters of Operation Dudula who protested outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Friday afternoon demanding the release of the group's leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli.
The charge sheet listed Lux's name as Ntlantla Mohlauli, different to Nhlanhla Dlamini, which is how he is publicly known.
Mohlauli was granted R1,500 bail on Monday after he was arrested last week in connection with the alleged ransacking of a Soweto home belonging to EFF member Victor Ramerafe. The EFF accompanied Ramerafe to open a criminal case at the Dobsonville police station.
Taking to social media, Dlamini wrote: “Ex EFF members like Bonginkosi Khanyile who have joined the ranks of our enemies should be treated like our enemies.”
Ex Eff Members like Bonginkosi Khanyile who have joined the ranks of our enemies, should be treated like our enemies, Fighters, have zero mercy when confronting your enemy:— Marshall Dlamini (@DlaminiMarshall) March 27, 2022
Attempts by TimesLIVE to reach Khanyile for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any updates will be included once received.
Speaking outside the police station, Khanyile questioned why the Operation Dudula leader was being held.
“There is nothing which Nhlanhla Lux has done that many politicians have not done. Which politician have you ever seen who was accused and denied bail? I am here to say whatever community members are doing they must continue to do. I am saying this in confidence and before the police because this is our country.”
Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was at the forefront of the Fees Must Fall protests, has joined the crowds outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station this afternoon, where demonstrators have been calling for the release of #NhlanhlaLux Mohlauli.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/PGe43FG9nk— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 26, 2022
Mohlauli faces charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.
The state asked the court to order him not to make any contact with Ramerafe and to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.
The case has been postponed to May 27 for further investigation.
