Hold Lux accountable for his actions

The arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini last week predictably sparked outrage among his supporters.

Dlamini faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary after Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe’s home was ransacked allegedly by Operation Dudula members a week ago.

The group had claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

Ramerafe has rejected claims that he is a drug peddler and there is no evidence that drugs were found in his home during the raid.

Operation Dudula has increasingly gained momentum in Gauteng communities and fashions itself as a movement against undocumented foreign nationals.

It has since morphed into a grouping that claims to stand against any form of crime and injustice which it believes is ultimately driven by undocumented foreign nationals.