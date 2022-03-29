Legal immigrants can be ‘acknowledged’: Tshwane Dudula group

A small group of Operation Dudula members in Tshwane have gathered outside the Rosslyn police station, where they are expected to submit a memorandum against the employment of illegal foreigners.

“It is pathetic to see the youth of today doing nothing but when you go to firms and RDP [Reconstruction and Development Programme houses], they are owned by foreigners. How so?” said Operation Dudula member Sipho Mokone.

He said their issue was with undocumented immigrants, not people who were legally in the country and contributing to the economy.

“We don’t have issues with foreigners. We are saying to them: go back to your respective countries, come back to SA with well-documented papers so we can acknowledge you.”