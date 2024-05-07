Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma showed his ruthless colours by axing Khumalo

07 May 2024 - 13:36
Members of MK Party celebrate outside the high court in Johannesburg yesterday after the Electoral Court ruled in favour of Jacob Zuma in his appeal against the decision by the IEC to disqualify him from the May 29 election.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Jabulani Khumalo and his comrades have been shown the door by Jacob Zuma from MK Party. They are labelled "rogue elements". They are out in the cold. Their dreams of going to parliament and legislatures have been dashed. 

They undermined Zuma's intelligence. They did not know that he is a ruthless, crooked politician who discard people who challenge him. He hides his ruthlessness with his smile and giggle on his face. He is charismatic. He has charm, and this has been confirmed by Helen Zille.

Zuma knows how to play his cards. He is a manipulator par excellence and a hypocrite. What is it that Zuma will do if he becomes president of the country again? He failed to amend the constitution when he had 99% support from NEC members.

Only fools would believe what the old man says. What he wants to do is to deplete the little money in the coffers of the state. He is a master tactician.

Khumalo and his comrades should ask Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Pravin Gordhan and many more in the ANC. He dumped Khumalo and his comrades because he got what he wanted.

His daughter Duduzile Zuma said there could only be one bull in the kraal not two, hence Khumalo has been shown the door. She alleged Khumalo was spying for the ANC.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani 

