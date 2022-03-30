Why Simbine promises blistering form

SA sprinter Akani Simbine says he will be a new and improved athlete this year, ahead of his first meeting in the third round of the Athletics SA Grand Prix that will be held in Potchefstroom on April 6.



The athlete from Kempton Park is hoping to build on a successful 2021. Last year, he was able to dominate the local scene, post wins on the international circuit and just missed out on a podium finish in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. ..