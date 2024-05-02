SOWETAN | Rose of Soweto, true face of sport

Dingaan Thobela, who died aged 57 this week, will be remembered among SA’s heroes on the sporting front.
Thobela was in fact an icon who put SA boxing on the world map, with his three world titles, a revered figure and one of our real celebrities in post-apartheid SA.
Nicknamed The Rose of Soweto, such was Thobela’s popularity that many youngsters took boxing as a sport because of him. Others called themselves via his moniker, substituting “Soweto” for whatever area they emanated from.
Thobela earned his success at an early age, and was one of the few sport stars able to preserve his wealth and become a role model. In the early 1990s to early 2000s, you were likely to run into an advertisement bearing the face of the popular boxer.
In terms of impact on the youth, Thobela probably scaled the same heights as Kaizer Chiefs’ Doctor Khumalo, and Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe.
He was also a successful businessman at an early age, setting up his undertaker's factory while also still busy with his boxing career.
It is thus sad that Thobela, despite enjoying a hero’s status, died what seemed like a lonely death, discovered by family members on Monday after several attempts to locate him had drawn a blank. That tells a story that Thobela was no longer too involved in the country’s sporting affairs, a clear indication that all his knowledge and success could not be properly preserved and utilised.
Of course, legends like Thobela must make the most of their peak careers and prepare for the future. But as a nation, SA should also look to draw into their wells of experience once they have retired. Boxers like Thobela should have been involved in the mess that is Boxing SA to bring it in line with international standards. After all, they traversed the world representing the country with flying colours, and after such a long involvement in the sport, should have better knowledge of what is required to take the sport forward.
For all his legendary status, Thobela also had the ugly side to his story.
In her memoir, Bassie: My Journey of Hope, businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo reflected on the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Thobela. It would therefore be foolhardy of us not to call out these allegations of abuse as unacceptable and dark side of his legacy that we must all condemn.
Though he made appearances at key boxing events long after retirement, Thobela's voice should have been louder in society, for he was for a long time the true face of the sport in this country.
Rest in peace, The Rose of Soweto.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE
