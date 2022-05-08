'We will never forget you' — Tributes pour in for Siyabonga Zubane

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane.

The 23-year-old, popularly known for his role on the telenovela as Sdumo, died on Saturday.

Fellow cast member and veteran actress Connie Chiume, who plays Sonto on Gomora, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying she was devastated by Siyabonga's sudden passing.

“We are so devastated on why do we keep losing our young kids, our future leaders, talented people like this. What's going on, especially in our industry? We don't know what to say, what to do, something needs to be done,” she said.

The cause of his death was not confirmed but it is believed the young actor took his own life.