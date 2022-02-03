Matseke-Zulu opens up on 'hell' of gangrene and losing his leg

Seasoned actor Israel Matseke-Zulu is well on his way to recovery after he battled with gangrene for seven years which led to the amputation of his left leg.

Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE, the actor revealed he had no idea he had gangrene for all those years because the condition only worsened last year when he was shooting for Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.

The legendary actor, 46, said he went to numerous doctors, but they couldn’t understand what it was.

“I started to be very ill while I was doing Gomora in 2021; I think I was working with them from March to August. By August I had fully blown pain and couldn’t walk, but originally my illness started six to seven years ago.”