The stairway to stardom for Gomora stars Sicelo Buthelezi and Ntobeko Sishi

When telenovela Gomora replaced Isithembiso last March, just days after the country first went into lockdown, there was a buzz of excitement around the new show.

After all, over the course of its three seasons, Isithembiso had become one of the country’s most beloved TV shows on Mzansi Magic. But since its premiere, Gomora has lived up to the hype — and then some. Its dynamic cast and gripping storyline have captivated audiences across South Africa, solidifying it as a staple on Mzansi’s viewing diet.

Apart from its entertainment value, Gomora has also brought to the fore a talented crop of new actors who are hell-bent on doing things their way. Bold and adventurous, this new cohort refuses to be boxed into any lane. They want it all.

Two of these talents are Ntobeko Sishi (23) and Sicelo Buthelezi (22) — multi-hyphenate stars who are leading the charge and propelling Gomora to the forefront of our screens.

Buthelezi vividly recalls getting a call in January last year telling him that he had made the cut to star on Gomora, and how he immediately knew his world was about to change. He had graduated from the Market Theatre Laboratory in Joburg, where he had trained as a theatre performer, just two months prior.

“I was actually thinking about it today,” he says. “I got a call, I don’t know from who specifically, but they said I got the role. And I was with a friend of mine and when I got that call he was the first person to be like, ‘Your life is about to change.’ I knew how big the show was going to be because it was replacing Isithembiso, and that slot is big.”

Buthelezi plays Sibusiso “Teddy” Zondo, a troubled character who struggles his way through school as a result of learning challenges he experiences due to foetal alcohol syndrome. It’s a character Buthelezi has enjoyed playing over the past two years.

“Teddy is the most fun person to play, because there are no limits to him,” he says. “Teddy can be anything. He can be any guy you can think of, from ekasi who’s being funny, whom people don’t take seriously… but then, genuinely, he is that kid whom you look at and think, ‘I wish people like him were taken seriously and given a chance to prove themselves in our society.’”