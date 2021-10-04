The unbreakable Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume discarded her high-heeled shoes and tucked her silky, purple dress into her underwear as she prepared to take flight in her first-ever audition. She’d travelled by train across town to audition for the musical Sola Sola after seeing an advert looking for dancers and singers.

“I didn’t even quite understand what an audition was. I arrived there and found all these upbeat people dressed in bell-bottoms and T-shirts, and there I was in my dress and heels because akere I was a teacher,” she recalls. “But I knew one thing: I could sing and I could dance.”

When she finished her audition, they told her they would let her know about a callback. But she wasn’t having it. “I was naïve, because I didn’t know the industry. So I went to them and told them: ‘I need to be told now.’ My being naïve helped me because I was cast on the spot.”

The following day, she went back to the school where she was teaching and resigned. The money on offer also made it easier for her to turn her back on the R70 a month she was earning as a teacher — she’d make R100 a week on a nine-month tour of Greece and Israel with the production.

Resilience and determination are at the heart of the mother of four’s story. After her parents left for her father’s country of birth, Malawi, the then 18-year-old was left to fend for herself. “I didn’t have anyone whom I could ask for a piece of bread… I had to make sure I stood up and did it all myself.”

That was when she enrolled to train as a nurse at Tembisa Hospital, sending money to her parents every month. After she fell pregnant and was expelled from the course, she was forced to come up with a different plan, which was how she fell into teaching, and ultimately the arts.

Four decades after her first audition, the Welkom-born actress is now one of the country’s most recognised and celebrated artists. But if fate hadn’t intervened, she might still have been in a classroom.

“All the time when I was nursing and then teaching, I liked the stage, and I always thought I’d be a musician. I was even composing my own songs,” she says in a WhatsApp call when we chat late one Monday afternoon, South African time. Mam’ Connie, as she is affectionately known, dials in at 11am from the United States, where she is currently shooting Black Panther 2. “I cannot say much about it because we signed NDAs, but I am very proud to be part of this project. It has removed the stereotype that as Africans we are just fighting, we are sick, we have diseases. With Wakanda, we see another type of Africa.”

Her only regret is that she no longer shares a set with the much-loved actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa. Last year, Boseman succumbed to cancer. “May his soul rest in peace. He was very nice. He would come to you and ask how you were. He was just that type of person. Even now when you go on set and he’s not there, you just feel like… wow,” she says sombrely.