Show goes on at Royalty Soapie Awards

The show went on uninterrupted at Winnie Ntshaba’s fifth annual Royalty Soapie Awards, despite her father’s death on the eve of the glitzy affair.

The red carpet was rolled out on Saturday with television A-listers from Katlego Danke to Candice Modiselle, Moshidi Motshegwa, Phuti Khomo, Senzo Radebe and Nthati Moshesh dressed to the nines and rubbing shoulders for the first time since the pandemic started.

Veteran actress Ntshaba did press interviews and even had a quick outfit change before presenting on stage.

Lifetime achievement award recipient Lillian Dube dropped a huge bombshell during her acceptance speech by informing the celebrity attendees that Ntshaba was in mourning.

“I would like to inform everyone that as Winnie Ntshaba has organised this beautiful soapie awards, she lost her father two days ago. I applaud her because in showbiz they say the show must go on,” Dube said and set the room gasping with shock.

The awards were pre-recorded for SABC1 at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni (set to air on October 2) and hosted by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Felix Hlophe.

But the most awkward moment of the night was when Sophie Ndaba, who was in attendance, failed to make an appearance on stage after she was announced to present Dube with her lifetime achievement award. Mlotshwa quickly took over, with Ndaba later reappearing in the audience.

The in-memoriam segment, backed by vocalist Rethabile Khumalo, was the most emotional. The segment was introduced by Menzi Ngubane’s widow Sikelelwa, Shona Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane and Mutodi Neshehe’s ex-wife Leslee.

New daily drama DiepCity, created by Mandla N, cleaned up with wins for cast members Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Chrispen Nyathi, Themba Sibanyoni and Lebohang Mpyana.

Other winners included Aubrey Poo (The Estate), Lusanda Mbane (Scandal!), Vusi Kunene (Generations: The Legacy), Jessica Nkosi (The Queen), Ditebogo Ledwaba (Generations: The Legacy), Emmanuel Castis (Binnelanders) and Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam).

Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete from Gomora were named outstanding on-screen couple.

“My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight. These awards recognise and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot,” Ntshaba said.

“It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers. This five-year milestone has been a fantastic journey of seeing a dream coming to fruition.”