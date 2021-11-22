Gangrene forces Matseke-Zulu to pull out of Gomora

TV star Israel Matseke-Zulu has been forced to quit Gomora after being diagnosed with gangrene on his right leg.

No so long ago, Matseke-Zulu, popularly known as GP-Maorange, spoke to Sowetan and was excited about landing the role of Don in Gomora in Mzansi Magic.

That has been cut short as he leaves the show due to illness.

In a statement, his management company Ice and Orange Entertainment said gangrene had made it difficult for him to walk properly and function well on set during filming.

“The growing demands of my job at Gomora made it difficult for me to give my all to the show due to this illness that effectively rendered me semi-crippled. I love Gomora as a show, which I have been close to from its inception, more so that it is set up in my hood Alexandra township,” Matseke-Zulu said.

“At the same time, I am the kind of actor who when I do what I like I want to be able to go full force, give it my all. I wasn’t able to do so in the last few months before I requested to be written off from the show. I appreciate the show producers and fellow actors for their understanding and for carrying me until the end.”

Matseke-Zulu said he was currently receiving the best medical treatment in Mpumalanga, where he has been based for the past week.

“I am in high spirits having passed what I believe to be the worst stage of my situation. I thank everyone for the kind messages and prayers during this time. I thank my family and friends for the support and being by my side. My God and ancestors are working wonders on me.”