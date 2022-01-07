'I am more of a musician than an actor' – says Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba

Since winning the hearts of viewers as the feisty Mazet on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora, actor Siphesihle Ndaba believes she’s more gifted in music than she is in acting.

The 24-year-old, who has impressively executed her feisty and dangerous role, grew up playing the trumpet at church, later upgrading to the trombone as a member of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership for Girls’ orchestra.

“I’ve been a creative my entire life… I grew up in music. I initially thought I’d spend my entire life making music as a composer like my grandfather who is a well-acclaimed composer. He was a part of the people who helped write our national anthem. So, I come from and grew up in a very creative space in terms of the arts,” she says.

“My plan was to go to Stellenbosch and study music but that didn’t happen ... I took the acting route. I would, however, like to believe I am a multifaceted individual.”

The Soweto-bred artist, who’s an Oprah Winfrey Leadership for Girls alumni, told Sowetan that prior to acting she had been fixated on honing her musical skills, so much so that she studied music, dancing and drama in grade 10.

“The first night of our performance, I remember having an epiphany and being like ‘Okay, I guess this is it, musicals are what I need to do. I enjoyed the thrill of it, I loved the pressure and being on stage and performing the character. From there I just auditioned for any musical role we had,” the budding actor says.