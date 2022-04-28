'Melusi no longer the same character I signed to play'

Xaluva breaks silence about Gomora exit

Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva has broken his silence regarding his departure from the show, saying the season 2 storyline had digressed from what initially made him fall in love with his character of Melusi.



In the love triangle, Melusi, who is married to Gladys, portrayed by Thembi Seete, finds himself falling in love with his ex-lover Thati, played by Katlego Danke, whom he had a child with...