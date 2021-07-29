Actor-cum-politician Fana Mokoena returns to the small screen
Sowetan has exclusively confirmed that he has joined e.tv daily drama Scandal! in a key role.
Actor-cum-politician Fana Mokoena is making a return to acting and the small screen in a big way in September.
Sowetan has exclusively confirmed that Mokoena has joined e.tv daily drama Scandal! in a key role...
