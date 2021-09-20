Thembi Seete opens up about fame, grief and motherhood

Thembi Seete has opened up for the first time about the grief of losing her number one supporter and mother Rebecca a couple of weeks ago.

The 44-year-old actor and musician was the guest speaker at the Sowetan Women’s Club on Saturday, where the spirit of sisterhood was trending as readers, celebrities and influencers toasted the paper’s 40th anniversary over Toi Moi.

The Gomora star recalled some of the fondest memories of her mother and how she contributed to making some of Boom Shaka’s most memorable looks.

There was not a dry eye in the house as Seete poured her heart out about struggling to come to terms with losing a parent.

“It’s hard. It’s very painful and the only way to heal is to allow it – feel everything. They say it gets better [with time], but I’m waiting for that moment,” Seete said, fighting back tears.

“I try to be as present as I can and I try to remember those happy moments as much as I can. I really don’t want to go dark and deep because it spoils everything.”