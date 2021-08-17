House of Zwide arrives in style to claim second spot on e.tv

Actor Vusi Kunene’s new daily drama House of Zwide has exploded into prime time television by pulling an impressive 4.24m viewers with its premiere episode on July 19.



According to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA, the soapie, also starring Winnie Ntshaba and Motlatsi Mafatshe, has upset Leleti Khumalo’s Imbewu (3.89m) to become the second most-watched show on e.tv...