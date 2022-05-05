Moshe Ndiki joins Gomora season 3 as down-and-out teacher

Moshe Ndiki is set to join Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Gomora season 3, making his first appearance on May 20.

Ndiki will portray Andile Faku, Gomora High School’s newest teacher whose life has been ruined by the ugly habit of gambling. Faku has lost his lavish Sandton life and his cushy private school job because of the habit, landing him at Gomora High. He thinks his new gig is beneath him, but Ndiki will bring with him his sense of humour that he is known for.

Ndiki is among a few new faces that will be revealed over the next few weeks, including Aubrey Makola – who portrays Duncan Leballo. Duncan is a serious and suave wealthy record executive, who also has a thing for young girls.

Tiisetso Thoka also joins the telenovela as Bra Mike’s son, Mike Junior aka June-July. Mike Junior has been terrorising Sonto (portrayed by Connie Chiume) for the last few days, making life unbearable for her since she killed his father. Mike Junior, under the wing of hostel king Qhoqhoqho, has been doing petty crime since the age of 13.

Other names joining Gomora season 3 are actor Fezile Makhanya as Nkosinathi Cele and Jessica Sithole as Nolo Makinta.

Nolo is a failed slay queen who is traumatised by all the things rich men have put her through. The scorned Nolo cultivates a relationship with another wounded woman – Thathi, and their relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Nkosinathi, on the other hand, comes in as a charming man with a talent of talking his way out of anything. The high school principal is also an authoritarian who clashes with parents. Trapped in an unhappy marriage, he soon meets the woman he knows he should have married, a recently single lady. Could this lady be Gladys?