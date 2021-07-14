Uyajola upsets The Queen

Jub Jub’s TV show Uyajola 9/9 has stormed back on Sunday night with big ratings and upstaged Connie and Shona Ferguson’s The Queen as DStv’s second-most watched show for June.

The much-anticipated season 6 of the Moja Love cheating reality show returned on June 6 with a double bill. But it’s episode three and four that pulled impressive numbers with a total viewership of 1.23 million, according to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA.

The show came close to also upsetting Mzansi Magic daily drama Gomora as pay broadcaster’s top-rated programme. Gomora regained its top spot with the episode that aired on June 29, which was watched by 1.26 million audiences.

“As Moja Love we are excited about Uyajola’s feat of ranking second after Gomora in the month of June. This is a reflection of the quality content we continue to deliver that resonates with our audiences,” said head of channel, Bokani Moyo.

“We take pride knowing that every piece of content we produce and deliver mirrors what is happening in our communities and speaks to our audiences. As a channel, our brand promise is to continue delivering entertaining television, with an educational and informative value.”