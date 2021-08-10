Entertainment

Mbokodo spirit reigns on Power FM

Women’s Day is particularly a special day for Tunzi as she was crowned Miss SA on this day two years ago before going on to win Miss Universe

10 August 2021 - 09:59

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, minister of human settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and brand influencer Mihlali Ndamase will take over the airwaves on Power FM as part of the station’s annual Women’s Month programme.

The three-day campaign, dubbed #987Women, will launch for the seventh consecutive year on Wednesday under the theme “to those who show up differently, we say power”...

