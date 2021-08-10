Mbokodo spirit reigns on Power FM
Women’s Day is particularly a special day for Tunzi as she was crowned Miss SA on this day two years ago before going on to win Miss Universe
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, minister of human settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and brand influencer Mihlali Ndamase will take over the airwaves on Power FM as part of the station’s annual Women’s Month programme.
The three-day campaign, dubbed #987Women, will launch for the seventh consecutive year on Wednesday under the theme “to those who show up differently, we say power”...
