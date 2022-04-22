Multitalented Siyasanda Papu shines in many fields

You may mistake her to be as sweet and gullible as her role of Pretty on Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Gomora but Siyasanda Papu is no ways a beauty without brains. She's far more than meets the eye, with various community initiatives under her belt.

One of Papu's missions is to help young convicts find their feet once they leave prison.

Since assuming the character of Pretty on the 7.30pm weekly television slot, Papu has become a familiar face on the small screen.

However, what many aren’t aware of is that her acting career spans well over 10 years, with credits in other series such as Hillside, Saints and Sinners, Rhythm City, Isibaya and The Herd.

However, before TV, Papu acted in theatre and toured nationally and internationally with different stage productions.

“I’ve got a small NPO (nonprofit organisation) that I have been running since 2018 and I’ve been doing prison projects with juveniles at Baviaanspoort Prison (northeast of Pretoria) where a group of people I know who have been in the industry for years come and impart their skills and knowledge to the boys. We facilitate these workshops with them for about three months and it culminates in a point where they showcase what they’ve learnt.

“I really want to see this initiative grow... There are a lot of young people who want to get into the entertainment industry but sometimes don’t know how to enter such a sphere.

“Sometimes when people watch us, they think our lives are glamorous because they see us on TV or on Instagram but what they don’t know is that we wake up at 5am and come back home very late at night, that’s the sacrifice we make for such a profession.”

Acting and helping others are not the only things the 35-year-old from Pretoria West is good at. She’s also a vocalist for a six-piece band called Molo. And to vouch for her vocal ability, she holds two Naledi nominations for her roles played in theatre musicals.

She regards herself as an Afro-soul/pop singer who often covers songs by Adele, Miriam Makeba, Whitney Houston and Thandiswa Mazwai.