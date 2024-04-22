Mashata danced to Michael Jackson's hit before bullets

"He came with his friend, who is also his driver around 11pm and he performed. His set-up was good. He left after 12pm," said Mtshweni, adding that he was shocked to learn that the DJ had been gunned down.
Image: X/ Mashata
Details of how slain popular DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse spent his last moments have emerged with a pub manager saying he had a good set and a friend telling police that he ran some errands on Saturday.
In a video that circulated on social media on Sunday, just hours after news broke that Mashata had been gunned down in Soshanguve, Tshwane, he is seen dancing and singing along to Michael Jackson's Heal the World.
Mashata, also known as "Msindo Maker" or "Noise Maker", is standing behind the decks and happily greeting people at Epozini Lifestyle in the township.
Epozini manager Vusi Mtshweni said Mashata arrived at the establishment on Saturday night for his set and minutes after he finished playing, he left.
"He came with his friend, who is also his driver around 11pm and he performed. His set-up was good. He left after 12pm," said Mtshweni, adding that he was shocked to learn that the DJ had been gunned down.
“When I heard the news in the morning, I called his driver. The driver told me that the [incident] happened near TUT [Tshwane University of Technology, along Aubrey Matlala Street], which is about 3km to 5km from here. The driver said that he just heard bullets," Mtshweni said.
Mashata's friend was shot in the left shoulder and managed to drive away from the scene, according to the police report.
"The complainant is Mashata's friend, and had told police that he spent the whole day with the deceased doing his errands, and later on at around 23:20, they went to the address mentioned above [Epozini] whereby the deceased was performing as a DJ.
"Complainant further alleged [that] after his performance at around 00:20, the deceased took pictures with some fans while his friend was waiting for him in the car. Then they left Epozini Lifestyle, when they approached TUT North Campus [in] Soshanguve, next to Chicken Kwasa, there was traffic and destruction on the road, and the driver had to reduce speed and all of suddenly there was gunshot from the passenger side where the deceased was [seated]," the report said.
It further said the driver saw blood from the deceased and sped off from the scene.
"He drove off to Akasia Hospital Netcare for medical attention since he noticed that the deceased was not responding when he called his name. Upon arrival at the hospital, the complainant alleged that, he saw gun wounds on the deceased's head and his body was in a [pool] of blood...
"The motive behind this killing is unknown, and further investigations are continuing..."
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.
“One victim died in hospital while the other was injured. The two victims were driving near TUT [Tshwane University of Technology] in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled, and police are following several leads," said Kweza.
Mashata's family has asked for space as they mourn their loss.
His manager, Gugu Ngubeni, said: “The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly requests that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.
"The family representative will keep you posted on both the memorial and funeral services during the course of the week.”
Mashata was a staunch supporter of Mamelodi Sundowns. He served as an announcer at Masandawana games.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and every one that was touched by his talent, entertainment, and laughter," said the club.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the industry have paid tribute to Mashata.
Kweza has urged anyone with information to contact the police on (8600) 10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality, she said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
