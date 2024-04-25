TUT, Downs pay tribute to Mashata's 'rich and multifaceted life'

“Mashata had a vibrant life outside of work filled with interests and passions. Whether it was his love for music, MC work, radio work and comedy or interests like sport and events, he pursued everything with a full heart.
Slain comedian and DJ Peter “Mashata” Mabuse has been described as a fighter, leader, an initiator and humble soul.
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) executive director Shadrack Nthangeni said Mashata was not only committed to his work but the wellbeing of his colleagues as well.
"One of Mashata's most admirable traits was his unwavering commitment to his colleagues and the work we do. He was not just dedicated to the success of the institution but deeply invested in the growth and wellbeing of each individual in our team, from staff to students. His door was always open, ready to offer guidance, support, laughter or just a listening ear,” Nthangeni said.
Mashata was gunned down minutes after he left Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, just after midnight on Saturday.
Mashata joined TUT 14 years ago. He was serving as a residence advisor.
“Mashata had a vibrant life outside of work filled with interests and passions. Whether it was his love for music, MC work, radio work and comedy or interests like sport and events, he pursued everything with a full heart.
"His stories about his adventures and hobbies were not just entertaining but also offered us glimpses into the rich and multifaceted life he led.”
Mashata's mother Rebecca Mabuse, 62, this week said it was strange for her son not to tell her about the event at Epozini.
“One bullet was in the head, the other on the hand and one in the stomach, these are the ones I saw," said Mabuse.
“You [killer] took my breadwinner, you murderer."
Sundowns ambassador and former player Tiyane Mabunda said: “Peter was always with us, he travelled with us. He was committed. [Peter], we miss your voice already. We are wondering who will take over.”
Family representative Margaret Hlongwane said the family would not seek revenge.
“To you the murderer, if you are here, we will not seek revenge. We have forgiven you. You were greedy and you should have approached him and asked for connections... We appreciate the support, we now see that Peter was loved."
