Gomora wedding shows why black is not only colour of funerals
Gomora’s Thathi (Katlego Danke) and Phumlani (Buyile Mdladla) have depicted how it’s absolutely acceptable to rock coal-hued attire at a wedding.
Viewers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela have been kept on the edge of their seats with all the wedding drama that has unfolded in the last few days.
But it’s the fashion, defying Western wedding tradition that has trend-setters rejoicing. In the very wise words of rapper Jay-Z’s lyrics in Run This Town, Thathi’s wedding guests donned “all-black everything”.
Black in fashion has always been associated with the somber mood of loss in many cultures around the globe. With autumn upon us and winter fast-approaching, it’s totally OK to not see black as the colour of bad luck and funerals. In fact, black goes well with all the right C’s in the style lexicon – comfy, cool, cute and chic.
With all the guest in black, this allowed the bride – sporting a classic smooth chignon – to dazzle the most in subtle tones of soft beige. The off-the-shoulder silhouette of the bridal gown worn by Thathi was beautifully complimented by elaborate beaded embroidery.
As for the groom, you can never go wrong with a slim-fitted white tuxedo jacket and bow tie.
Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrif with the signature glass ceiling provided for the exquisite backdrop for the TV nuptials. The stunning venue has been a go-to favourite for the rich and famous such as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.
