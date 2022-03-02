Gomora wedding shows why black is not only colour of funerals

Gomora’s Thathi (Katlego Danke) and Phumlani (Buyile Mdladla) have depicted how it’s absolutely acceptable to rock coal-hued attire at a wedding.

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela have been kept on the edge of their seats with all the wedding drama that has unfolded in the last few days.

But it’s the fashion, defying Western wedding tradition that has trend-setters rejoicing. In the very wise words of rapper Jay-Z’s lyrics in Run This Town, Thathi’s wedding guests donned “all-black everything”.

Black in fashion has always been associated with the somber mood of loss in many cultures around the globe. With autumn upon us and winter fast-approaching, it’s totally OK to not see black as the colour of bad luck and funerals. In fact, black goes well with all the right C’s in the style lexicon – comfy, cool, cute and chic.