Mosimane explains why he trusted struggling Kekana
Pitso Mosimane has explained why he stuck by his captain Hlompho Kekana even as he appeared to struggle in some of Mamelodi Sundowns games as they staged a title bid that concluded successfully last week.
Kekana, 35, started all of Sundowns’ nine Absa Premiership in the Premier Soccer League’s bio-bubble that ended with the Brazilians snatching the trophy from Kaizer Chiefs on the last day...
