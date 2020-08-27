Sundowns fired up for Chief clash

That 1-0 victory against Arrows was Sundowns' first in five matches since the resumption of football earlier this month. They had drawn three and lost once before that.

The 35-year-old midfielder feels they have a good chance of winning the match which could see them equal on 53 points with Amakhosi. Many pundits have dubbed the clash at Orlando as title decider.

“We now understand the nature of this game and I believe we are a team that’s very ambitious because we have been in this space for so many seasons now,” Kekana said.

“We understand that we have to take each game at a time, and one of the matches that we have to take care of is the upcoming one against Chiefs. And we know that we have to do our business and make sure that we win the match, we have to make sure that we take care of all the elements involved in the game.

“I think we are on the right frame of mind to do so because we just won the match and it was a morale booster for the team. I believe we stand a chance of doing the business for ourselves.”

Downs will have Andile Jali back after missing the Arrows match due to suspension.