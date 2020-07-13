Rulani Mokwena has said the presence of so many familiar faces made it feel “normal” coming back to his first training session as an assistant-coach again of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena was back in Sundowns’ technical staff‚ and the position he filled when the team won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ and part of his first training session on Friday at the Brazilians’ training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg.

“It felt normal in the sense that these were family members who only temporarily we were distant from each other‚ for a couple of years‚” Downs’ assistant-coach said.

“But I’ve come back to a very familiar environment with a lot of familiar faces.

"And an environment that has continued to keep its ethos of professionalism‚ hard work success and the drive to want to be the most competitive‚ the most successful‚ and the No.1 club not only in South Africa but Africa.