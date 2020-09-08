Rising stars ensure Sundowns' future looks rosy

With the recent blossoming of academy graduates such as Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma at Mamelodi Sundowns, the Brazilians' future appears to be in safe hands.

Mkhuma, 20, was promoted from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge side in January, making his senior debut in the 1-1 draw against Highlands Park in the bio-bubble last month. The 23-year-old Makgalwa, who ascended to the first team in August 2017, has made more strides, with 26 top-flight games under his belt, scoring six goals in Downs colours.

Mkhuma, the SA Under-20 skipper, was one of Downs' instrumental players in the biologically safe environment (BSE), where they clinched the Premiership title with 59 points after beating Black Leopards 3-0 on the final day of the season. Mkhuma started three of the five league outings he featured in this season.

“Mkhuthuzi”, as Mkhuma is known to his peers, has heaped praise on experienced players in the team, the likes of captain Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Sibusiso Vilakazi, for guiding him. “I'd say that the relationship with the senior guys [is good] ... I have a good relationship with Mabunda and Kekana,” said Mkhuma.