Nascimento pens three-year extension with Sundowns

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mamelodi Sundowns are continuing with their quick-witted approach in safeguarding the future of their key personnel.

This is after the Brazilians confirmed on Monday that influential defender Ricardo Nascimento has penned a three-year extension.

The 33-year-old Brazilian centre-back expressed his pleasure in prolonging his stay at Chloorkop, thanking the club's hierarchy for believing in him.

"I feel very happy about the confidence Mamelodi Sundowns has shown in me and my football abilities. I want to thank the president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the board and the technical team and coach Pitso," Nascimento said on Downs website.

"From the start, I was well-received by all the supporters and I'd like to thank the supporters and my teammates for making me feel so welcome. My family and I are enjoying the country and I must certainly say that South Africa is my second home.”

Since joining the Brazilians from Portuguese side Academica in 2016, the Brazilian-born defender has played 101 games and scored 13 goals for Sundowns.

Nascimento's contract extension comes on the back of coach Mosimane and his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi extending their deals by further four years apiece, in May and June respectively.

At 33, getting a three-year extension is rare in the PSL. Most clubs in the league usually offer players over the age of 30 a mere one-year extension. However, Downs are bucking this trend, having also tied down skipper Hlompho Kekana, 35, until June 2024 in May.