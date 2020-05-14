For the better part of his highly successful seven years at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ defender Tebogo Langerman has pretty much been hiding in plain sight.

The plaudits always went the direction of Teko Modise‚ Percy Tau‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Keegan Dolly‚ Themba Zwane‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino‚ but he is happy to go about his business quietly.

Though he is content with flying under the radar‚ the 32-year-old Langerman has been a key member of coach Pitso Mosimane’s side and is one of the most decorated footballers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with five league titles.

He has also won the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup titles twice‚ and helped Sundowns to lift the 2016 Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

But the only competition that has eluded him so far is the MTN8.