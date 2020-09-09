Lovemore Ndou punted for Boxing SA's highest seat

Whoever sports minister Nathi Mthethwa chooses to employ as CEO of Boxing SA remains his discretion, but the truth is that views, suggestions and concerns of the boxing stakeholders should be considered.



Mthethwa is expected to announce the man or woman to permanently occupy boxing’s highest office next year. This after Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned last month, ahead of his five-year term expiry in May 2021...